Europe’s third wave: ‘It’s spreading fast and it’s spreading everywhere’
Hospitals fill up across the continent as new variant proliferates and vaccine shortages bite
06 April 2021 - 20:13
More than a year after the start of the pandemic, Europe is enduring a grim spring. Covid-19 infections, hospitalisations and deaths are rising in many countries as the continent grapples with a more infectious variant, a shortage of vaccines and public weariness with lockdowns.
In France “the epidemic is spreading fast, and it’s spreading everywhere”, PM Jean Castex told parliament on Thursday after President Emmanuel Macron announced the country’s third nationwide lockdown, which includes travel restrictions and school closures and extends a 7pm-6am curfew...
