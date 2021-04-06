French politics: Macron faces test of character as Le Pen’s popularity grows

A far-right victory in the EU’s second-biggest economy would have huge consequences

It would be a political earthquake as disruptive as the UK referendum vote for Brexit in 2016 and the election of Donald Trump as US president later that year.



Marine Le Pen, leader of France’s extreme right Rassemblement National party, is doing so well in the polls that she threatens to foil Emmanuel Macron’s re-election bid and could win next year’s presidential vote to become the country’s first far-right leader since World War 2...