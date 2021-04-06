Jordanian intrigue points to outside meddling
Arrest of officials with foreign ties suggests ‘plot’ against king goes beyond former crown prince
06 April 2021 - 20:14
Jordan is, relative to the turmoil of its region, a haven of stability, though the royal court of its Hashemite dynasty has at times been a jostle of intrigue. This is one of those times.
The late King Hussein, in his time the west’s gold standard of gracious Arab despotism, survived plots, coups, uprisings, three Arab-Israeli wars, two Gulf wars, a civil war with the Palestinians and about a dozen assassination attempts in his 46-year rule...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.