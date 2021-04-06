Jordanian intrigue points to outside meddling

Arrest of officials with foreign ties suggests ‘plot’ against king goes beyond former crown prince

Jordan is, relative to the turmoil of its region, a haven of stability, though the royal court of its Hashemite dynasty has at times been a jostle of intrigue. This is one of those times.



The late King Hussein, in his time the west’s gold standard of gracious Arab despotism, survived plots, coups, uprisings, three Arab-Israeli wars, two Gulf wars, a civil war with the Palestinians and about a dozen assassination attempts in his 46-year rule...