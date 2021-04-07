China turns up the heat while the world dumps coal
The country is an outlier in the coal-fired world and threatens to derail global mission to meet climate change targets
07 April 2021 - 20:07
As coal-fired power retreats across most of the globe, China is emerging as the last major stronghold of the polluting fuel and the biggest obstacle to meeting climate change targets.
There was both good and bad news in the Global Energy Monitor’s latest Boom and Bust report, which tracks the development and operations of coal-fired power plants across the world...
