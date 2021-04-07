World

The vaccine is not Finnish until this resourceful nurse says so

Colleagues from around the world are learning her technique to squeeze out extra doses

07 April 2021 - 20:07 By Essi Lehto

Finnish nurse Sari Roos is teaching her colleagues a vaccination technique that enables her to squeeze more doses out of Covid-19 vaccine vials, helping to stretch scarce supplies and ensure more people can be inoculated.

Her air-bubble trick makes it possible to extract an elusive seventh dose from vials of the vaccine from Pfizer – one more than the six approved by Europe’s health regulator that can normally only be drawn with a special needle and syringe...

