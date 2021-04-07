The vaccine is not Finnish until this resourceful nurse says so

Colleagues from around the world are learning her technique to squeeze out extra doses

Finnish nurse Sari Roos is teaching her colleagues a vaccination technique that enables her to squeeze more doses out of Covid-19 vaccine vials, helping to stretch scarce supplies and ensure more people can be inoculated.



Her air-bubble trick makes it possible to extract an elusive seventh dose from vials of the vaccine from Pfizer – one more than the six approved by Europe’s health regulator that can normally only be drawn with a special needle and syringe...