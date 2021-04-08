World

Man murders wife, props her corpse on sofa as kids open Christmas gifts

Californian William Wallace is facing a 15-year sentence after beating his wife to death

08 April 2021 - 20:19 By Steve Gorman

A Southern California man accused of beating his wife to death early on Christmas Day 2011 and later propping her body up on a couch while his two young stepdaughters opened presents was convicted on Wednesday of second-degree murder.

William Wallace, 39, of Anaheim, who spent time in jail for a previous episode of domestic violence, faces a prison sentence of 15 years to life after an Orange County Superior Court jury found him guilty in the death of his spouse, Zazell Preston, 26...

