World

Not OK, computer: music streaming’s diversity problem

‘If you look at Spotify’s top 10 most popular artists of 2020, only two are women’

08 April 2021 - 20:19 By Gillian Tett

Sexism can be a subtle problem. In the music industry, for example, we have not just had #MeToo scandals, exposing the abuses of male singers, musicians and producers, but have also seen less obvious ways in which women seem to be disadvantaged.

Take people’s listening patterns on streaming services. If you look at Spotify’s top 10 most streamed artists of 2020, for example, only two are women — and Billie Eilish is the highest in seventh place. This might not seem a case of discrimination, but the way we got here raises important questions...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Relief for poor nations welcomed, but it creates a ‘ticking time-bomb’ World
  2. Scientists all at sea in bid to save ocean meadows that could save us World
  3. Man murders wife, props her corpse on sofa as kids open Christmas gifts World
  4. Not OK, computer: music streaming’s diversity problem World
  5. Eye on the world – April 9 2021 World

Latest Videos

Cele warns Cape Town criminals 200 new police officers are coming for them
“There are far too few clean audits”: SA’s AG outlines latest audit outcomes

Related articles

  1. Google fires top AI ethicist World
  2. WATCH | 'Where no man has gone before': William Shatner to preserve his life ... Lifestyle
  3. Digital revolution beckons as lockdown pushes business to adapt Business
  4. ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: The day the Musica died Business
  5. Covid triggers ‘shecession’ as more women are forced to exit the workforce News
X