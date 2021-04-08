Not OK, computer: music streaming’s diversity problem

‘If you look at Spotify’s top 10 most popular artists of 2020, only two are women’

Sexism can be a subtle problem. In the music industry, for example, we have not just had #MeToo scandals, exposing the abuses of male singers, musicians and producers, but have also seen less obvious ways in which women seem to be disadvantaged.



Take people’s listening patterns on streaming services. If you look at Spotify’s top 10 most streamed artists of 2020, for example, only two are women — and Billie Eilish is the highest in seventh place. This might not seem a case of discrimination, but the way we got here raises important questions...