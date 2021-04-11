World

Unilever’s ‘skin-lightening’ cream tests its purpose

The multinational is seeking to challenge ‘narrow beauty ideals’ in packaging and advertising

11 April 2021 - 17:56 By Judith Evans

At Unilever, there will be no more “normal”. The multinational is cutting the word from the packaging and advertising of its beauty and personal care products in a push to challenge “narrow beauty ideals”.

The initiative, unveiled last month, in which Unilever will also stop digitally altering images of models’ body shape, size, proportion and skin colour, is the latest move by CEO Alan Jope to sharpen the company’s focus on “purpose”, something of a mantra among consumer goods makers keen to cater for households increasingly concerned about the ethics of the products in their supermarket trolleys...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – April 12 2021 World
  2. Handicapped by a mother of a fine, Ma’s put his balls on the golf course World
  3. Driftnets, banned 30 years ago, drift back into Indian Ocean, strangling its ... World
  4. Unilever’s ‘skin-lightening’ cream tests its purpose World
  5. Why so many parliaments remain toxic workplaces World

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA

Related articles

  1. Prohibited skin-lightening creams and unregistered medicines seized in Cape Town South Africa
  2. Rwanda bans skin-lightening products from the shelves Africa
  3. Nyaniso's battles with ‘blackness’: I felt unacceptable and not good enough TshisaLIVE
  4. Toxic face creams dumped in SA South Africa
  5. Gallery: Skin lightening celebrities Lifestyle
  6. It's worth it: Beauty firms chase Africa cosmetic boom Lifestyle
X