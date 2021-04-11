Unilever’s ‘skin-lightening’ cream tests its purpose

The multinational is seeking to challenge ‘narrow beauty ideals’ in packaging and advertising

At Unilever, there will be no more “normal”. The multinational is cutting the word from the packaging and advertising of its beauty and personal care products in a push to challenge “narrow beauty ideals”.



The initiative, unveiled last month, in which Unilever will also stop digitally altering images of models’ body shape, size, proportion and skin colour, is the latest move by CEO Alan Jope to sharpen the company’s focus on “purpose”, something of a mantra among consumer goods makers keen to cater for households increasingly concerned about the ethics of the products in their supermarket trolleys...