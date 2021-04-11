Why so many parliaments remain toxic workplaces

Legislative bodies still have too many men and too few of the HR systems taken for granted in corporate life

One resigned after being accused of raping a sex worker. Another is reportedly being investigated on suspicion of having sex with a 17-year-old. A third has been demoted after being accused of raping a 16-year-old in the 1980s.



So goes the news of the past two weeks about three politicians in three legislatures in two countries, the US and Australia. Even by modern political standards, it has been a hectic time for sexual misconduct allegations...