World

Why so many parliaments remain toxic workplaces

Legislative bodies still have too many men and too few of the HR systems taken for granted in corporate life

11 April 2021 - 17:56 By Pilita Clark

One resigned after being accused of raping a sex worker. Another is reportedly being investigated on suspicion of having sex with a 17-year-old. A third has been demoted after being accused of raping a 16-year-old in the 1980s.

So goes the news of the past two weeks about three politicians in three legislatures in two countries, the US and Australia. Even by modern political standards, it has been a hectic time for sexual misconduct allegations...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Eye on the world – April 12 2021 World
  2. Handicapped by a mother of a fine, Ma’s put his balls on the golf course World
  3. Driftnets, banned 30 years ago, drift back into Indian Ocean, strangling its ... World
  4. Unilever’s ‘skin-lightening’ cream tests its purpose World
  5. Why so many parliaments remain toxic workplaces World

Latest Videos

‘His Royal Highness passed away peacefully’: Prince Philip dies aged 99
Vaccine passports and AstraZeneca refund: Zweli Mkhize’s vaccine update for SA

Related articles

  1. Sexual misconduct in the workplace: 'Scandal!'s' Natasha Sutherland writes Health & Sex
  2. Woman alleges raped in Australian parliament, PM apologises for way complaint ... World
  3. UN peacekeeper dismissed for alleged rape of 16-year-old Congolese girl World
  4. Teens tell of sex abuse by other teens. It makes for harrowing reading Opinion & Analysis
X