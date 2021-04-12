German company in the pink with smart Covid eye-scan test

The examination, which takes minutes, uses a photo of the eye taken with a smartphone and ‘identifies the virus’

A Munich-based company hopes to help usher in a new era of coronavirus testing with an eye scan that, it says, takes just three minutes to identify carriers of the disease and has a hit rate of 95%.



Semic RF has developed its scanning app with colleagues in the US and, pending regulatory approval, hopes to start rolling it out there by the end of next month, says its MD, Wolfgang Gruber...