How a former refugee sang his way onto the world stage, Swede success in mind

Tusse, Sweden’s Eurovision hopeful, started life in a Ugandan camp, thinking his parents were dead

For Sweden’s 2021 Eurovision Song Contest contender, it felt like entering a new world coming to the Nordic country at the age of eight from a Ugandan refugee camp.



Nineteen-year-old Tusse, whose real name is Tousin Chiza, will represent Sweden in the competition in the Netherlands in May with the song Voices...