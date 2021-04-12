How a former refugee sang his way onto the world stage, Swede success in mind
Tusse, Sweden’s Eurovision hopeful, started life in a Ugandan camp, thinking his parents were dead
12 April 2021 - 19:45
For Sweden’s 2021 Eurovision Song Contest contender, it felt like entering a new world coming to the Nordic country at the age of eight from a Ugandan refugee camp.
Nineteen-year-old Tusse, whose real name is Tousin Chiza, will represent Sweden in the competition in the Netherlands in May with the song Voices...
