World

How a former refugee sang his way onto the world stage, Swede success in mind

Tusse, Sweden’s Eurovision hopeful, started life in a Ugandan camp, thinking his parents were dead

12 April 2021 - 19:45 By Ilze Filks

For Sweden’s 2021 Eurovision Song Contest contender, it felt like entering a new world coming to the Nordic country at the age of eight from a Ugandan refugee camp.

Nineteen-year-old Tusse, whose real name is Tousin Chiza, will represent Sweden in the competition in the Netherlands in May with the song Voices...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Slum dwellers show authorities the way as they map Karachi flood risks World
  2. How a former refugee sang his way onto the world stage, Swede success in mind World
  3. New way or the highway: US tries to reroute from racist path World
  4. German company in the pink with smart Covid eye-scan test World
  5. Technology will save emerging markets from sluggish growth World

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
SA's 'My Octopus Teacher' wins best documentary BAFTA, now onto the Oscars

Related articles

  1. Goodbye 2020 — here are the big events we can expect in 2021 South Africa
  2. Frustrated? Try screaming into the Icelandic wilderness from your sofa Health & Sex
  3. Cultural commissars met their Waterloo in Abba Lifestyle
X