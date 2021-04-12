Slum dwellers show authorities the way as they map Karachi flood risks

Thousands of informal homes have been saved after residents pitch in to help map drainage system

Slum dwellers in the Pakistani city of Karachi have stopped the demolition of thousands of homes by mapping flood risks from clogged drains, offering a feasible solution to other informal settlements facing climate change impacts, urban experts said.



After unexpectedly heavy rains flooded much of Karachi last year, authorities said some slum settlements would be removed to allow drains to be widened, with hundreds of homes in Manzoor Colony settlement earmarked for demolition...