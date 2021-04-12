World

Slum dwellers show authorities the way as they map Karachi flood risks

Thousands of informal homes have been saved after residents pitch in to help map drainage system

12 April 2021 - 19:46 By Rina Chandran

Slum dwellers in the Pakistani city of Karachi have stopped the demolition of thousands of homes by mapping flood risks from clogged drains, offering a feasible solution to other informal settlements facing climate change impacts, urban experts said.

After unexpectedly heavy rains flooded much of Karachi last year, authorities said some slum settlements would be removed to allow drains to be widened, with hundreds of homes in Manzoor Colony settlement earmarked for demolition...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Slum dwellers show authorities the way as they map Karachi flood risks World
  2. How a former refugee sang his way onto the world stage, Swede success in mind World
  3. New way or the highway: US tries to reroute from racist path World
  4. German company in the pink with smart Covid eye-scan test World
  5. Technology will save emerging markets from sluggish growth World

Latest Videos

400 arrests in four days: Cele slams maskless residents in CT informal ...
SA's 'My Octopus Teacher' wins best documentary BAFTA, now onto the Oscars

Related articles

  1. Pakistan opposition holds mass rally calling for PM Khan to go World
  2. At least 10 dead in building collapse in India, dozens feared trapped World
  3. Landslide, floods from monsoon rains kill at least 41 in India, Nepal World
  4. Eight Covid-19 patients die in hospital fire in western India World
  5. Floods, landslides kill 23 in Nepal, dozens missing World
X