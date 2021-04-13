World

Mining firms shake up boardrooms as industry plumbs new depths

Companies are trying to escape the shadow that past tragedies and transgressions have cast over them

13 April 2021 - 20:06 By Helen Reid

Under fire after a string of high-profile disasters, mining firms are shaking up their boardrooms in response to criticism that they are failing to meet their own environmental, social and governance standards.

Shareholders are demanding change from an industry whose reputation has been battered by deadly collapses of mine waste storage facilities in Brazil, and Rio Tinto’s destruction of sacred rock shelters in Australia...

