World

Outrage as Japan plans to release toxic Fukushima water into sea

Water release is to begin in about two years but is opposed by China, South Korea and Japan’s fishery industry

13 April 2021 - 20:07 By Yuka Obayashi and Aaron Sheldrick

Japan will release more than a million tons of contaminated water from the destroyed Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea, the government said on Tuesday, a move China called “extremely irresponsible”, while South Korea summoned Tokyo’s ambassador in Seoul to protest.

The first release of water will take place in about two years, giving plant operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) time to begin filtering the water to remove harmful isotopes, build infrastructure and acquire regulatory approval...

