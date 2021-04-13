World

Watch out, Morrison, or you’ll fail the ‘pub test’ and your ratings will plummet further

The Australian prime minister has been criticised for his handling of another issue regarding women in government

13 April 2021 - 20:06 By Byron Kaye

A former CEO of Australia’s postal service accused prime minister Scott Morrison on Tuesday of humiliating her when she was forced to quit her job. She made her comments at a senate inquiry that could stir controversy about mistreatment of women in government.

Christine Holgate quit government-owned Australia Post last November after her disclosure that she had given four employees luxury Cartier watches as a reward for bringing in a lucrative deal to allow banking in post offices...

