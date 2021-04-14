Burkina Faso tribunal charges ex-president over Sankara murder
Family of ‘Africa’s Che Guevara’ seeks return of Blaise Compaore from Ivory Coast exile
14 April 2021 - 20:04
A military tribunal in Burkina Faso has charged ex-president Blaise Compaore in connection with the 1987 assassination of then-president Thomas Sankara, the Marxist revolutionary known as “Africa’s Che Guevara”.
Sankara was murdered during a coup led by Compaore, a former friend who ruled the country for the following 27 years. Along with the killing of Congo’s Patrice Lumumba, it is one of the most notorious political assassinations in postcolonial Africa...
