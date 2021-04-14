World

Quitting QAnon: why it is so difficult to abandon a conspiracy theory

Although its prophecies have proven to be false, the pro-Trump movement remains popular around the world

14 April 2021 - 20:04 By Siddharth Venkataramakrishnan and Hannah Murphy

It took Leila Hay, a softly-spoken university student from northern England, less than 24 hours to become sucked into the pro-Trump QAnon conspiracy theory during a lonely first coronavirus lockdown.

Drawn to its Manichaean elements, she quickly found herself spending hours a day online devouring the narrative that a Satan-worshipping, paedophilic “deep state” — made up of Democrats, business chiefs and Hollywood figures — is running the world and that Donald Trump is the only hope of defeating them...

