Scientists test the risks and rewards of mixing Covid shots

Some governments are looking at offering different vaccines as second doses — but does it work?

Oxford scientists are expanding efforts to test whether two different Covid-19 vaccines can be combined, after some European countries worried by rare side effects with the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab started offering other vaccines as second shots.



For the second stage of its continuing trial, the Oxford Vaccine Group is recruiting more than 1,000 participants who have already received an AstraZeneca or BioNTech/Pfizer shot. The group of over-50s will either receive a second dose of the same vaccine or get a dose of the Moderna or Novavax shots...