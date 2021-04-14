Tanzania’s new president turns her back on Magufuli

Samia Suluhu Hassan signals end to predecessor’s Covid denialism and renewed focus on foreign investment

Though masks were nowhere to be seen, Tanzania’s first female president took a bold stance against her Covid-19 denying predecessor in her first major speech since taking over from John Magufuli, who died in March.



“We cannot isolate ourselves as if we are an island,” Samia Suluhu Hassan said last week, signalling that she would not only end Magufuli’s coronavirus denialism, but would also act to improve strained relations with investors and multinational companies...