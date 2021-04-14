World

Tanzania’s new president turns her back on Magufuli

Samia Suluhu Hassan signals end to predecessor’s Covid denialism and renewed focus on foreign investment

14 April 2021 - 20:04 By Andres Schipani

Though masks were nowhere to be seen, Tanzania’s first female president took a bold stance against her Covid-19 denying predecessor in her first major speech since taking over from John Magufuli, who died in March. 

“We cannot isolate ourselves as if we are an island,” Samia Suluhu Hassan said last week, signalling that she would not only end Magufuli’s coronavirus denialism, but would also act to improve strained relations with investors and multinational companies...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Quitting QAnon: why it is so difficult to abandon a conspiracy theory World
  2. Tanzania’s new president turns her back on Magufuli World
  3. Scientists test the risks and rewards of mixing Covid shots World
  4. Burkina Faso tribunal charges ex-president over Sankara murder World
  5. Eye on the world – April 15 2021 World

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...

Related articles

  1. Ramaphosa flies to Tanzania to attend late president John Magufuli's funeral Politics
  2. Tanzania’s Magufuli: bold and efficient, with a dangerous penchant for populism Opinion & Analysis
  3. First female US vice president Harris congratulates Tanzania's first woman ... Africa
  4. Tanzania swears in Samia Suluhu Hassan as first female president Africa
X