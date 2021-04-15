World

Aborigines make up 29% of Oz’s prisoners, yet only 3% of its population

‘Political will and strong leadership seem to be missing in enacting 30-year-old report into jailed indigenous people’

15 April 2021 - 19:23 By Melanie Burton

Aboriginal deaths in custody in Australia and high incarceration rates came under a harsh spotlight from indigenous groups and policymakers on Thursday as they marked the 30th anniversary of a report on an issue that has become a source of national shame.

Aboriginal people make up about 3% of Australia’s population, but about 29% of its prison population, up from 14% when the Royal Commission report came out in 1991...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. ‘The rapes are to punish Tigray’: horrific reports of sex abuse in Ethiopia World
  2. Aborigines make up 29% of Oz’s prisoners, yet only 3% of its population World
  3. Former world leaders call on Biden to suspend Covid-19 vaccine patents World
  4. Biden signals a new American way of war with Afghan withdrawal World
  5. Eye on the world – April 16 2021 World

Latest Videos

Get rewarded for going green with Imagined Earth's new recycling app
Norma no-show: Zondo authorises summons after Gigaba's estranged wife skips ...

Related articles

  1. 'One and Free': prominent Australian lawmaker urges change to national anthem World
  2. Two children abused in Australian prison being counter-sued by state World
  3. I was only joking, says racist poetry prof Lifestyle
  4. 'Human rights are fragile': Meet the man protecting our dignity, Chris Nissen Opinion & Analysis
X