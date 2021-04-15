Aborigines make up 29% of Oz’s prisoners, yet only 3% of its population

‘Political will and strong leadership seem to be missing in enacting 30-year-old report into jailed indigenous people’

Aboriginal deaths in custody in Australia and high incarceration rates came under a harsh spotlight from indigenous groups and policymakers on Thursday as they marked the 30th anniversary of a report on an issue that has become a source of national shame.



Aboriginal people make up about 3% of Australia’s population, but about 29% of its prison population, up from 14% when the Royal Commission report came out in 1991...