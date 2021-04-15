Biden signals a new American way of war with Afghan withdrawal

The US president has countermanded decades of counterinsurgency doctrine advocated by Pentagon officials

When asked whether members of US President Joe Biden’s national security team disagreed with his decision to withdraw all American troops from Afghanistan, the White House press secretary acknowledged there had been dissent.



“[T]he president welcomed the advice, welcomed at times disagreement about what the appropriate path forward should be,” Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, adding that Biden had asked his national security team “not to sugarcoat it”...