Former world leaders call on Biden to suspend Covid-19 vaccine patents

Ex-UK PM Gordon Brown one of 175 figures urging action to boost inoculation rates in the developing world

A group of 175 former world leaders and Nobel laureates is urging the US to take “urgent action” to suspend intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines to help boost global inoculation rates.



A measure to allow countries to temporarily override patent rights for Covid-related medical products was proposed at the World Trade Organisation by India and SA in October, and has since been backed by nearly 60 countries...