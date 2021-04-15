World

Former world leaders call on Biden to suspend Covid-19 vaccine patents

Ex-UK PM Gordon Brown one of 175 figures urging action to boost inoculation rates in the developing world

15 April 2021 - 19:23 By Aime Williams

A group of 175 former world leaders and Nobel laureates is urging the US to take “urgent action” to suspend intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines to help boost global inoculation rates.

A measure to allow countries to temporarily override patent rights for Covid-related medical products was proposed at the World Trade Organisation by India and SA in October, and has since been backed by nearly 60 countries...

