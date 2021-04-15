Former world leaders call on Biden to suspend Covid-19 vaccine patents
Ex-UK PM Gordon Brown one of 175 figures urging action to boost inoculation rates in the developing world
15 April 2021 - 19:23
A group of 175 former world leaders and Nobel laureates is urging the US to take “urgent action” to suspend intellectual property rights for Covid-19 vaccines to help boost global inoculation rates.
A measure to allow countries to temporarily override patent rights for Covid-related medical products was proposed at the World Trade Organisation by India and SA in October, and has since been backed by nearly 60 countries...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.