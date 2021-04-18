Inside Jordan’s royal crisis: why the prince turned to tribal leaders for support

Prince Hamzah courted traditional groups angry about faltering economy and loss of access to King Abdullah

About eight years ago Prince Hamzah bin Hussein brought an idea to his half-brother, the king of Jordan. For years, the many tentacled Jordanian security and intelligence services had been at odds with each other, caught up in a decades-long battle for control of the most powerful institutions in the Arab kingdom. Two previous chiefs of the Dairat al-Mukhabarat, or General Intelligence Directorate, had been jailed for corruption.



“It was a dark period,” says a western diplomat. “Open corruption, inter-services turf battles, briefing and counter-briefing on each other, completely eroding their effectiveness.”..