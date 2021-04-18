World

Pandemic prompts belt-tightening at the Vatican

Holy See cuts back on salaries and travel after visitor numbers and donations dive

18 April 2021 - 18:23 By Miles Johnson

While other European countries increase spending to support their pandemic-ravaged economies, the Vatican has been forced into a painful austerity drive as visitors and donations to the tiny city state have slumped.

The smallest independent country in the world has taken a series of emergency budget measures, including cutting the salaries of all cardinals, cancelling non-essential renovations of buildings and scaling back international travel...

