Pandemic prompts belt-tightening at the Vatican

Holy See cuts back on salaries and travel after visitor numbers and donations dive

While other European countries increase spending to support their pandemic-ravaged economies, the Vatican has been forced into a painful austerity drive as visitors and donations to the tiny city state have slumped.



The smallest independent country in the world has taken a series of emergency budget measures, including cutting the salaries of all cardinals, cancelling non-essential renovations of buildings and scaling back international travel...