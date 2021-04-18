Pandemic prompts belt-tightening at the Vatican
Holy See cuts back on salaries and travel after visitor numbers and donations dive
18 April 2021 - 18:23
While other European countries increase spending to support their pandemic-ravaged economies, the Vatican has been forced into a painful austerity drive as visitors and donations to the tiny city state have slumped.
The smallest independent country in the world has taken a series of emergency budget measures, including cutting the salaries of all cardinals, cancelling non-essential renovations of buildings and scaling back international travel...
