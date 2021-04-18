World

Why we shouldn’t worry about Covid-19 vaccine blood clots

‘For the entire winter wave, one day’s delay in being vaccinated has been riskier than the vaccine’

18 April 2021 - 18:23 By Tim Harford

Wrinkles and grey hairs notwithstanding, I must be younger than I had assumed. Sixty percent of the adult population of the UK has been vaccinated with at least one dose, but I am not old enough to be one of them. Who knew?

This means I still have the joys of a jab ahead of me and I can’t wait for the sweet superpower of immunity. All the available vaccines in the UK are hugely effective at preventing severe illness and they increasingly look as though they greatly reduce transmission too...

