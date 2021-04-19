Global savers’ $5.4-trillion stockpile offers hope for post-Covid spending

Households amass extra cash equivalent to 6% of world output since pandemic began

Consumers around the world have stockpiled an extra $5.4-trillion (R77-trillion) of savings since the coronavirus pandemic began, and are becoming increasingly confident about the economic outlook, paving the way for a strong rebound in spending as businesses reopen.



Households around the globe accumulated the excess — defined as the additional savings compared with the 2019 spending pattern and equating to more than 6% of global GDP — by the end of the first quarter of this year, according to estimates by credit ratings agency Moody’s...