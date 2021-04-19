World

Global savers’ $5.4-trillion stockpile offers hope for post-Covid spending

Households amass extra cash equivalent to 6% of world output since pandemic began

19 April 2021 - 19:47 By Valentina Romei

Consumers around the world have stockpiled an extra $5.4-trillion (R77-trillion) of savings since the coronavirus pandemic began, and are becoming increasingly confident about the economic outlook, paving the way for a strong rebound in spending as businesses reopen.

Households around the globe accumulated the excess — defined as the additional savings compared with the 2019 spending pattern and equating to more than 6% of global GDP — by the end of the first quarter of this year, according to estimates by credit ratings agency Moody’s...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. No need to stop the world if you wanna get off, just log in to the metaverse World
  2. Whisky world at war as tech allows spirits to be ‘aged’ instantly World
  3. SpaceX wins $2.9bn Nasa contract to land Americans on the moon World
  4. Global savers’ $5.4-trillion stockpile offers hope for post-Covid spending World
  5. Eye on the world – April 20 2021 World

Latest Videos

Video timelapse of raging Cape Town fire spreading toward city
Cultural cold shoulder: Fighting damning perceptions as an Ndebele activist

Related articles

  1. How New Zealand's much-admired Covid-19 response helped fuel a housing crisis World
  2. Australia unveils $928m Covid-19 stimulus package for tourism industry World
  3. Covid jobs: a new lost decade? Business
  4. Reform or rot, gloomy IMF warns SA Business
X