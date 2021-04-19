No need to stop the world if you wanna get off, just log in to the metaverse

Experts say a new nation that will outgrow the real world within a decade is being realised, but will it last?

What do you do with a $69m (about R983m) artwork that doesn’t physically exist?



That’s the question faced by the Singapore-based investor, calling himself Metakovan, who made headlines last month when he bought the digital artwork Everydays: The First 5000 Days by American artist Beeple at Christie’s...