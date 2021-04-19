World

SpaceX wins $2.9bn Nasa contract to land Americans on the moon

Elon Musk beats Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin to be sole contractor to build next lunar lander

19 April 2021 - 19:47 By Richard Waters

Elon Musk’s SpaceX is set to return American astronauts to the surface of the moon, beating rival tech billionaire Jeff Bezos to one of the most prominent prizes in the commercial space race.

Nasa on Friday named SpaceX as the sole contractor to build its next lunar lander and carry out a single demonstration visit to the moon, potentially as soon as 2024...

