Whisky world at war as tech allows spirits to be ‘aged’ instantly

Brands that speed up the ageing process with heat, light and reactors have upset traditional barrel-agers

19 April 2021 - 19:47 By Judith Evans

In HG Wells’s 1901 short story The New Accelerator, a scientist invents a potion that enables anyone who drinks it to move through time considerably faster than normal, travelling long distances in what others perceive as just a fraction of a second.

Bryan Davis, Los Angeles-based distiller and lifelong Wells admirer, has not quite accomplished this feat. But he claims to have achieved something that is, in the drinks world at least, almost as remarkable: he can put spirits through decades’ worth of ageing in just a few days using heat and light...

