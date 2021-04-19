Whisky world at war as tech allows spirits to be ‘aged’ instantly
Brands that speed up the ageing process with heat, light and reactors have upset traditional barrel-agers
19 April 2021 - 19:47
In HG Wells’s 1901 short story The New Accelerator, a scientist invents a potion that enables anyone who drinks it to move through time considerably faster than normal, travelling long distances in what others perceive as just a fraction of a second.
Bryan Davis, Los Angeles-based distiller and lifelong Wells admirer, has not quite accomplished this feat. But he claims to have achieved something that is, in the drinks world at least, almost as remarkable: he can put spirits through decades’ worth of ageing in just a few days using heat and light...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.