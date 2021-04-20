World

Anna Wintour predicts lockdown easing will unleash demand for luxury goods

Top editor confident reshaped Condé Nast is ready to return to profitability

20 April 2021 - 19:46 By Anna Nicolaou and Alex Barker

Condé Nast’s top editor has declared the reshaped magazine publisher is ready to return to its heyday of profitability and influence as the world enters a “Roaring Twenties” of post-pandemic indulgence.

Dame Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor and an all-powerful figure in the fashion industry, said “lines around the block” at reopened Gucci and Dior stores in London showed pent-up demand for the luxury lifestyle Condé Nast titles have long chronicled...

