Anna Wintour predicts lockdown easing will unleash demand for luxury goods

Top editor confident reshaped Condé Nast is ready to return to profitability

Condé Nast’s top editor has declared the reshaped magazine publisher is ready to return to its heyday of profitability and influence as the world enters a “Roaring Twenties” of post-pandemic indulgence.



Dame Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor and an all-powerful figure in the fashion industry, said “lines around the block” at reopened Gucci and Dior stores in London showed pent-up demand for the luxury lifestyle Condé Nast titles have long chronicled...