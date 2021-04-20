Covid non-sense has French wine tasters fearing for their livelihoods

Loss of taste, smell due to Covid is proving a challenge for wine tasters, union wants them to be priority group for vaccine

The exotic fruits and fresh citrus notes leapt out of the Pyrenean white wine, but wine-taster Sophie Pallas said the delicate undertones of pineapple were harder to detect than they would have been before she fell ill with Covid-19.



Like so many infected with the coronavirus, Pallas lost her sense of taste and smell, a nightmare scenario for a master wine taster that has forced her to slowly retrain her nose and palate...