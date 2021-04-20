World

How Pula’s moolah is creating the right climate for African farmers

The company supplies cost-effective insurance for those crucial to feeding Africa, but battling with climate change

20 April 2021 - 19:46 By Edwin Waita

When Kenyan farmer Waki Munyalo’s crop of lentils shrank by three quarters last year because of unusually low rainfall, disaster was averted thanks to a simple remedy that was previously unavailable to most African farmers — insurance.

Munyalo, a 38-year-old mother of three, had taken out an insurance policy with Kenyan start-up Pula, which aims to reach a vast, untapped pool of African farmers grappling with new disruptions linked to climate change...

