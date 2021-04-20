How Pula’s moolah is creating the right climate for African farmers
The company supplies cost-effective insurance for those crucial to feeding Africa, but battling with climate change
20 April 2021 - 19:46
When Kenyan farmer Waki Munyalo’s crop of lentils shrank by three quarters last year because of unusually low rainfall, disaster was averted thanks to a simple remedy that was previously unavailable to most African farmers — insurance.
Munyalo, a 38-year-old mother of three, had taken out an insurance policy with Kenyan start-up Pula, which aims to reach a vast, untapped pool of African farmers grappling with new disruptions linked to climate change...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.