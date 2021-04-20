How Pula’s moolah is creating the right climate for African farmers

The company supplies cost-effective insurance for those crucial to feeding Africa, but battling with climate change

When Kenyan farmer Waki Munyalo’s crop of lentils shrank by three quarters last year because of unusually low rainfall, disaster was averted thanks to a simple remedy that was previously unavailable to most African farmers — insurance.



Munyalo, a 38-year-old mother of three, had taken out an insurance policy with Kenyan start-up Pula, which aims to reach a vast, untapped pool of African farmers grappling with new disruptions linked to climate change...