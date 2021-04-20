Politicians seem confused by scandals in Canberra

Australians are aghast as the nation’s capital struggles to confront toxic work cultures

On Gogglebox’s Australian edition, viewers watched this month as Prime Minister Scott Morrison was asked how he was unaware a young female staff member was allegedly raped in his colleague’s office more than a year ago and why so little had been done about it since.



Goggleboxer Keith, 60, and his partner Lee, 59, appeared stunned as they watched: “It happened in your building mate!” Lee shouted at the TV...