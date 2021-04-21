Instagram apps its game to protect users

It is introducing a filter for abusive messages and making it harder for blocked users to contact their detractors

Facebook Inc’s Instagram is rolling out a feature to prevent users viewing possibly abusive messages by filtering offensive words, phrases and emojis on the photo-sharing app.



The company said on Wednesday that along with the filter option for abusive direct messages, it will also make it harder for people blocked by users to circumvent and contact them through new accounts...