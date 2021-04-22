‘Most of the natives who died are of a semi-savage nature.’ What?!

This is the type of horror war graves body ‘will right’ to recognise black, Asian personnel who died in World War 1

As many as 350,000 black and Asian service personnel who died fighting for Britain might not have been properly commemorated because of “pervasive racism”, a report concluded on Thursday.



The Commonwealth War Graves Commission (CWGC) issued an apology after an inquiry it commissioned found hundreds of thousands of mostly African and Middle Eastern casualties from World War 1 were not commemorated by name or at all...