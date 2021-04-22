‘Trashion’ more than just a trend, it’s environmentally fashionable

Nigerian teen climate activists create fashion from waste to fight pollution in Lagos

In a district of Lagos, Nigeria’s megacity, a group of teenagers wade through a mass of plastic bottles, food containers and bags that have blocked a waterway. Wearing gloves and masks, they pick up the discarded plastic and drop them into refuse bags.



Their aim is to enable water to flow through the waterway that was constructed to prevent flooding in the city’s Sangotedo district, while raising awareness of the problems caused by single-use plastic...