US steps in as India hits Covid record — nearly 350,000 new cases in a day

The US is also being urged to release unused vaccines as Indian hospitals run out of oxygen and beds

India set a new global record of the most number of coronavirus infections in a day, as the US said it was racing to send help to the country.



India’s number of cases surged by 349,691 in the past 24 hours, the fourth straight day of record peaks, and hospitals in Delhi and across the country are turning away patients after running out of medical oxygen and beds...