Western Australia cranks up Covid curbs after three new cases
The federal government instituted the measures because of strain on its hotel quarantine system
25 April 2021 - 20:00
Western Australia’s international arrivals cap for the next month will be halved, officials said on Sunday, as the state is battling a coronavirus outbreak that forced more than two million people into a three-day lockdown from Saturday.
It was ordered after a traveller likely became infected while in quarantine in a hotel and unknowingly passed it on to two other people...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.