Western Australia cranks up Covid curbs after three new cases

The federal government instituted the measures because of strain on its hotel quarantine system

25 April 2021 - 20:00 By Lidia Kelly

Western Australia’s international arrivals cap for the next month will be halved, officials said on Sunday, as the state is battling a coronavirus outbreak that forced more than two million people into a three-day lockdown from Saturday.

It was ordered after a traveller likely became infected while in quarantine in a hotel and unknowingly passed it on to two other people...

