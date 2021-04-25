Western Australia cranks up Covid curbs after three new cases

The federal government instituted the measures because of strain on its hotel quarantine system

Western Australia’s international arrivals cap for the next month will be halved, officials said on Sunday, as the state is battling a coronavirus outbreak that forced more than two million people into a three-day lockdown from Saturday.



It was ordered after a traveller likely became infected while in quarantine in a hotel and unknowingly passed it on to two other people...