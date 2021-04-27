World

Drums of war are beating, says Oz minister. Get a grip, says opposition

Mike Pezzullo’s comments come on the back of the country’s deteriorating relationship with China over Taiwan

27 April 2021 - 18:11 By Colin Packham

One of Australia’s most senior security officials has said liberal democracies must brace for war while searching for peace amid elevated global tensions.

Mike Pezzullo said the possibility of war was increasing...

