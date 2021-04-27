World

‘Heartbreaking’: world steps in as India’s Covid-19 surge continues

Indian armed forces and retired health personnel deployed, while Britain, Germany and the US pledge support

27 April 2021 - 18:12 By Anuron Kumar Mitra, Rupam Jain and Shilpa Jamkhandikar

India’s new coronavirus cases stayed above 300,000 for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, while its armed forces pledged urgent medical aid to help battle the staggering spike in infections.

In the past 24 hours the country recorded 323,144 new cases, below Monday’s worldwide peak of 352,991, with overrun hospitals continuing to turn away patients due to a shortage of beds and oxygen...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Israel guilty of apartheid crimes against Palestinians: rights watchdog World
  2. The Nio normal: Electric carmaker plugs buyers into lifestyle app World
  3. ‘Heartbreaking’: world steps in as India’s Covid-19 surge continues World
  4. Drums of war are beating, says Oz minister. Get a grip, says opposition World
  5. Eye on the world – April 28 2021 World

Latest Videos

Gigaba’s Gupta gifts & reshuffle threats: Norma Mngoma spills state capture ...
‘He is saying nothing new’ - State maintains Pule's accused killer doesn't ...

Related articles

  1. PM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus 'storm', US readies help World
  2. Situation in India "beyond heartbreaking", WHO chief says World
  3. Australia suspends flights from Covid-19 hotspot India World
  4. UK to ship ventilators and other devices to Covid-ravaged India World
  5. India sends army to help hospitals hit by Covid-19 as countries promise aid World
X