‘Heartbreaking’: world steps in as India’s Covid-19 surge continues

Indian armed forces and retired health personnel deployed, while Britain, Germany and the US pledge support

India’s new coronavirus cases stayed above 300,000 for a sixth consecutive day on Tuesday, while its armed forces pledged urgent medical aid to help battle the staggering spike in infections.



In the past 24 hours the country recorded 323,144 new cases, below Monday’s worldwide peak of 352,991, with overrun hospitals continuing to turn away patients due to a shortage of beds and oxygen...