Doosey: US lobby groups don’t dig Doug’s new pro-life law

Arizona governor enacts bill that could see doctors who perform abortions based only on genetic disorders jailed

28 April 2021 - 19:50 By David Schwartz

Arizona governor Doug Ducey signed into law on Tuesday a measure banning abortions performed strictly on the basis of genetic disorders detected in the foetus, such as Down syndrome or cystic fibrosis, unless the condition is considered lethal.

The bill, approved in Arizona’s Republican-controlled legislature along strict party-line votes last week, makes it a crime for a medical professional to terminate a pregnancy solely on the basis of a hereditary abnormality in the foetus...

