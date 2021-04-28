World

No Lee-way: Samsung family to cough up more than R155bn inheritance tax

Analysts say the family will use loans and dividends from both their own and Lee Kun-hee’s shares to pay

28 April 2021 - 19:50 By Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang

The family of late Samsung Electronics Co Ltd chair Lee Kun-hee said on Wednesday they will pay more than 12 trillion won (R155bn) in inheritance tax for his estate and donate his vast private art collection to state curators.

Lee, who is credited with transforming Samsung into the world’s largest smartphone and memory chip maker, died on October 25, with an estate local media valued at about 26 trillion won (R335bn)...

