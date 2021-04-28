World

NOTAMs cock-up is the pits, say pilots concerned about safety

Notices to Airmen system, ‘a bunch of garbage that nobody pays attention to’, is being overhauled in wake of crashes

28 April 2021 - 19:50 By Jamie Freed

When it came time to land in San Francisco on July 7 2017, the pilots of an Air Canada jet could not recall a critical piece of information buried on page eight of a 27-page briefing package: the closure of one of the airport’s two runways.

Mistaking the runway they were cleared to land on for the one that was closed, the fatigued pilots chose the wrong reference point and lined up to land on a parallel taxiway instead. They came within seconds of colliding with four planes...

