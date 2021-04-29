He can’t observe Ramadan, but faith keeps Mumbai gravedigger going
Sayyed Munir Kamruddin is unable to fast during the holy month because he ‘needs to dig graves and carry bodies’
29 April 2021 - 21:30
Two or three months into the Covid-19 crisis, Mumbai gravedigger Sayyed Munir Kamruddin stopped wearing personal protective equipment and gloves.
“I’m not scared of Covid, I’ve worked with courage. It’s all about courage, not about fear,” said the 52-year-old, who has been digging graves in the city for 25 years...
