World

He can’t observe Ramadan, but faith keeps Mumbai gravedigger going

Sayyed Munir Kamruddin is unable to fast during the holy month because he ‘needs to dig graves and carry bodies’

29 April 2021 - 21:30 By Francis Mascarenhas

Two or three months into the Covid-19 crisis, Mumbai gravedigger Sayyed Munir Kamruddin stopped wearing personal protective equipment and gloves.

“I’m not scared of Covid, I’ve worked with courage. It’s all about courage, not about fear,” said the 52-year-old, who has been digging graves in the city for 25 years...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. State is deaf to the desperate pleas of Nigeria kidnap victims’ parents World
  2. Good lord, is that a Caravaggio? If so, it’ll be worth not €1,500 but millions World
  3. He can’t observe Ramadan, but faith keeps Mumbai gravedigger going World
  4. ‘Right to disconnect’: How to escape the offices we work, eat and sleep in? World
  5. Eye on the world – April 30 2021 World

Latest Videos

201k deaths and counting: What we know so far about India’s deadly second ...
Ramaphosa says ‘massive system failure’ allowed state capture corruption to ...

Related articles

  1. Medical supplies flow into India as Covid-19 deaths near 200,000 World
  2. Australia suspends flights from Covid-19 hotspot India World
  3. India records 360,960 new Covid-19 cases as death toll passes 200,000 World
  4. India asks Twitter to take down some tweets critical of its Covid-19 handling World
  5. SA is likely to experience third wave in winter, says Prof Abdool Karim South Africa
X