‘Right to disconnect’: How to escape the offices we work, eat and sleep in?

Working from home more often than not means longer hours in front of screens. Ways to protect staff need to be found

29 April 2021 - 21:30 By Umberto Bacchi

A few weeks into Italy’s first coronavirus lockdown in March last year, Andrea Pestarino started setting a 5.30pm alarm as a reminder it was time to turn off his laptop and go and play football with his children in the garden.

The 42-year-old innovation manager said the trick helped him strike a better work-life balance after his engineering firm’s sudden move to remote work pushed him to spend longer hours glued to the computer screen...

