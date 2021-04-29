World

State is deaf to the desperate pleas of Nigeria kidnap victims’ parents

Families are helpless as the government refuses to negotiate with ‘bandits’ or pay ransoms

29 April 2021 - 21:30 By Libby George and Bosan Yakusak

When Linda Peter last spoke to her daughter, the brief phone call left her relieved the teenager was alive but distraught because she could not pay any ransom demanded.

Peter’s 18-year-old daughter, Jennifer, was among 39 students abducted by gunmen on March 11 from a forestry college in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna. The captors, who called from the teenager’s phone, threatened to kill the male captives and force females into marriage, but did not specify the ransom sum sought...

