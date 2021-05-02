World

‘A joy to work with’: Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89

The acclaimed actress who rocketed to fame at the age of 56 left an indelible mark on the silver screen

02 May 2021 - 19:03 By Jonathan Oatis and Will Dunham

Olympia Dukakis, who won an Oscar for her performance as a sardonic, middle-aged mother who advises her headstrong daughter on matters of love in the 1987 romantic film comedy Moonstruck, died on Saturday at the age of 89.

Dukakis — a cousin of unsuccessful 1988 Democratic US presidential nominee Michael Dukakis — died at her New York City home on Saturday morning after months of failing health, according to her agent, Allison Levy. Her daughter, Christina Zorich, was by her side...

