‘A joy to work with’: Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89
The acclaimed actress who rocketed to fame at the age of 56 left an indelible mark on the silver screen
02 May 2021 - 19:03
Olympia Dukakis, who won an Oscar for her performance as a sardonic, middle-aged mother who advises her headstrong daughter on matters of love in the 1987 romantic film comedy Moonstruck, died on Saturday at the age of 89.
Dukakis — a cousin of unsuccessful 1988 Democratic US presidential nominee Michael Dukakis — died at her New York City home on Saturday morning after months of failing health, according to her agent, Allison Levy. Her daughter, Christina Zorich, was by her side...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.