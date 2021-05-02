‘A joy to work with’: Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89

The acclaimed actress who rocketed to fame at the age of 56 left an indelible mark on the silver screen

Olympia Dukakis, who won an Oscar for her performance as a sardonic, middle-aged mother who advises her headstrong daughter on matters of love in the 1987 romantic film comedy Moonstruck, died on Saturday at the age of 89.



Dukakis — a cousin of unsuccessful 1988 Democratic US presidential nominee Michael Dukakis — died at her New York City home on Saturday morning after months of failing health, according to her agent, Allison Levy. Her daughter, Christina Zorich, was by her side...