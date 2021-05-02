Amid the Covid clamour, another disease is quietly being conquered

Guinea worm cases fell 50% last year despite the pandemic and campaigners credit community-led efforts for the success

Okello Aballa Ognum regularly has to walk deep into the jungles of southwestern Ethiopia to treat the water ponds that harbour a debilitating parasitic disease.



Painstakingly, he measures the water volume to determine how much chemical treatment to use against copepods, the tiny water fleas that carry the Guinea worm larvae...