World

In the mid-Covid world, glimpses of a very different future start to emerge

ANALYSIS | The world now is far removed from the pre-Covid one we knew and is both delicately poised and unpredictable

02 May 2021 - 19:05 By Peter Apps

As Israel recorded zero daily Covid-19 deaths for the first time in 10 months last week, gravediggers in next-door Gaza reported rising workloads and hospitals said they were near to collapse.

A similar dynamic, on a cataclysmically larger scale, now unfolds around the world. In the US and Britain, and later this year in much of mainland Europe, vaccines bring real hope of greater normality. In India, mass cremations burn, with the actual death-toll far exceeding official numbers...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Amid the Covid clamour, another disease is quietly being conquered World
  2. In the mid-Covid world, glimpses of a very different future start to emerge World
  3. Eye on the world – May 3 2021 World
  4. ‘A joy to work with’: Oscar-winning actress Olympia Dukakis dies at 89 World
  5. Black bear kills woman in extremely rare attack World

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...

Related articles

  1. France's Macron expected to announce easing of Covid rules in coming days - ... World
  2. French politics: Macron faces test of character as Le Pen’s popularity grows World
  3. Europe’s third wave: ‘It’s spreading fast and it’s spreading everywhere’ World
X