In the mid-Covid world, glimpses of a very different future start to emerge

ANALYSIS | The world now is far removed from the pre-Covid one we knew and is both delicately poised and unpredictable

As Israel recorded zero daily Covid-19 deaths for the first time in 10 months last week, gravediggers in next-door Gaza reported rising workloads and hospitals said they were near to collapse.



A similar dynamic, on a cataclysmically larger scale, now unfolds around the world. In the US and Britain, and later this year in much of mainland Europe, vaccines bring real hope of greater normality. In India, mass cremations burn, with the actual death-toll far exceeding official numbers...