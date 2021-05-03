Cops raid BOYSTOWN, a dark web pit overrun by child porn

The platform, which had more than 400,000 users, has been shut down after running since 2019

German police have uncovered one of the world’s largest underground websites for child pornography with more than 400,000 users and arrested four people connected to the platform, prosecutors said on Monday.



The BOYSTOWN platform has existed since at least June 2019 and was only accessible via the so-called Darknet, the Frankfurt public prosecutor’s office and the BKA Federal Police said in a statement...